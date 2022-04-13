Scientists design solar panel that can produce electricity at night

The Stanford team used a device that acts like a hydroelectric dam, producing electricity from the heat that flows from the warmer nighttime air to the cooler panel.

NORFOLK, Va. — Solar power without the sun?

Let's connect the dots.

The Biden Administration is pushing for a green economy with renewable energy technologies like electric vehicles and solar panels.

Now scientists at Stanford University have designed a solar panel that can produce electricity at night, creating a 24-hour source of green power.

This technology generates only a small amount of power, enough to light some LEDs or charge a cellphone. But it could be used by the roughly 1 billion people who are not on the grid.