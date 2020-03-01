Segway S-Pod looks like hoverchair from 'WALL-E'

Apparently, the future is now.

It’s sleek, swift – and eerily familiar.

Segway unveiled its new high-tech campus commuter on Friday at CES 2020.

CNET reports the egg-shaped contraption is a "first-class smart transporting pod" that boasts a 24 mile-per-hour top speed. The S-Pod balances itself on two wheels with “an adaptive center-of-gravity automatic control system,” according to TechCrunch.

Segway didn’t release many details on how it’s operated, but representatives told wide-eyed techies in Las Vegas the user will adjust speed and change direction with a handling knob. Segway said the S-Pod eliminates the need for a rider to lean forward and back.

There’s no word on how much it will cost.

"We are changing the way people move from place to place, said Seway-Ninebot CEO Luke Gao. "We are notching up our offerings heading into 2020 so that they will fulfill the mobility needs and expectations of the world of tomorrow.”

So, why does the S-Pod look so familiar?

It’s undeniably reminiscent of the futuristic hoverchairs from Disney-Pixar’s “WALL-E”.

