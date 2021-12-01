New fiber-optic internet company coming to Williamsburg

Shentel (Shenandoah Cable Television LLC) will be a competitor to Cox, and the first fiber-optic network available in the city.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from January, 2021.

The City of Williamsburg approved a deal that will bring a new internet company to the area.

Nicole Trifone, a public information officer for Williamsburg, said Shentel (Shenandoah Cable Television LLC) will be a competitor to Cox, and the first fiber-optic network available in the city.

That means people will be able to choose who they want to buy internet, television and phone connections from.

But not right away, though. It'll take about two years to wrap up construction and installation.

"Fiber-optic technology allows data to be sent at faster speeds than other types of broadband connections," Trifone wrote. "The infrastructure is built in a way that allows for future upgrades to multi-gigabit speeds."

Shentel and Williamsburg have a 10-year franchise agreement right now. It's eligible for a five-year extension.

Mayor Douglas Pons said Shentel could have an effect on prices across the board.