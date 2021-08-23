Is your social media account wide open and unsecure? Here's how you lock it down.

Here’s why WCNC Charlotte's Bill McGinty is doing this story. McGinty said he was dumbfounded at how many of his own friends have open and unsecured social media profiles. It makes you vulnerable in so many ways, so here are some tips and directions to lock things down.

So, when it comes to you personally, where might a hacker find easy access to your information? Believe it or not, the answer is your social media.

Billion-dollar companies and major energy pipelines have been hacked in recent months and their files held for ransoms. In 2021, privacy is becoming even more of a concern.

The two big ones to check are Privacy Checkup and Privacy Shortcuts. If you click those, every choice going forward gives you an edit button on the right. Click each and make your selection.

On your Facebook homepage on your desktop, click the down arrow in the top right corner, all the way on the right. In the dropdown menu, choose “Settings & Privacy." From there you’ll have options to limit what your share and with who.

So how do you do this? First, be motivated to do it, it’s not hard on any platform. On Facebook or any platform, you'll want to use two-factor authentications to secure the overall account.

“There is a dark side to all of this,” Ian Sheer , an editor at CNET Magazine , said. “Some platforms are better than others because they give you more privacy options. Facebook has the option of friends, acquaintances, you can have friends lists, meaning you can put a post out that only goes to people you went to school with."

Let’s start with one of the most popular, Facebook -- the place people of all ages go to like, comment, and post just about anything and everything.

Locking down your Instagram account :

“The concern that Instagram has raised recently, is around people that are actually predators, people who are on there grooming younger kids and teenagers to be their friend, and then things go on from there," Sheer told WCNC Charlotte Consumer Reporter Bill McGinty. "And, that is something a lot of young people are not fully aware of, or trained to handle like you and I are to be able to spot these types of things."

Instagram is wildly popular, especially with that young age group. On Instagram, as with any account, strong unique passwords secure the overall account.

To lock up privacy, go to your profile then click the three horizontal lines in the top right corner. From there, choose Settings, then Privacy, and slide the Private Account button to the right to make your account private. It’ll highlight blue when you've successfully made the change.

You can also limit interactions, mentions, and who can tag you -- which will make your post or picture show up elsewhere.

It may seem ironic to want to lock things down, considering the whole point of most social media is to show others what you are doing and who you are doing it with.

“The last thing you want is for their digital identity, and that’s what this is, to turn out tainted and negative because of some things they may have done incorrectly,” Sheer said of protecting kids.

The overall danger is oversharing. People know when you are not home or when you're on vacation. People know where you went to school, who you are in a relationship with, where everyone works, your kids’ names, colleges, hometowns, and birthdays.

All of that on an open page is easy picking for a scam artist.