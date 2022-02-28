How tech could help out endangered languages like Cherokee

Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest phones.

By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure.

But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders.