How tech could help out endangered languages like Cherokee

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Author's note: The video above first aired in January 2020, as part of a separate story about a student learning American Sign Language.
By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure.
But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders.
Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Lenovo-owned Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones.