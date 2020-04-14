Trouble getting 13News Now with your antenna? There may be a couple of reasons why.

Some people in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina ran into trouble getting our over-the-air signal.

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has been working on its broadcast signal as part of a mandated frequency switch by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As a result of that, we have been transmitting from a temporary antenna since April 6.

While many audience members haven't noticed any issues during that time, we realize that some people have. Those people may have started losing reception of our signal when the work started.

Some people have been able to pick up the station again by moving their antenna and rescanning for channels. Some viewers have rotated their flat panel antenna 90 degrees and rescanned for channels. We don't recommend the use of a flat panel antenna in Hampton Roads. We suggest grabbing an amplified set of rabbit ears, instead.