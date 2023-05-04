VA Senator pushing possible TikTok ban says 'marketplace would create a similar platform'

Sen. Mark Warner says he is picking up more support for his bill almost daily. But for some Republicans it doesn't go far enough and ban TikTok automatically.

WASHINGTON — If his legislation led to the banning of the popular social media platform TikTok, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says he "absolutely" believes "the marketplace would create a similar platform where people could still be creative, still make money as social influencers."

Warner made the comments in an interview with WUSA9 in which he explained his concerns that prompted his bi-partisan RESTRICT Act.

Like a growing number of lawmakers, Warner is concerned that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company which he says is beholden to Chinese law which could require it to turn over user data to countries controlling Communist Party or possibly push propaganda on users through its videos.

And, as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the senator says he has learned more about TikTok than he can tell us.

"If my bill became law, the intelligence community would have to declassify more of this information," Warner said. "So it's not just trust us."



Sen. Warner's "Restrict Act" is co-sponsored by South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune. It would give the federal government the authority to ban or force the sale of any data collecting company operating in hostile foreign country.

If passed into law Warner said his bill "would still give TikTok its day in court."

"The government would still have to prove its case," he said.

More than 150 million Americans use TikTok for an estimated average of 90 minutes a day.



"The secret sauce of TikTok is the algorithm that feeds you videos," said Warner who worries China could insert propaganda into a American user's feed. "Videos that might have a propaganda position suddenly saying, 'Oh, gosh, Putin is actually right in Ukraine or we in China, the Communist Party should have a right to take over Taiwan.' I believe those are national security threats."

The CEO of TikTok’s parent company insisted to lawmakers recently his company does not share data with the Chinese government.

And, it's not just TikTok pushing back against Warner's bill. Some fellow Democrats and TikTok creators are speaking out against the possibility of a ban.

"If the app were shut down it would be detrimental of course for me and my business, right? Because it's at the core of our branding strategy," said Chef Baedri Nichole, a TikTok influencer who was part of a TikTok sponsored group that protested outside the Capitol recently.

"This is going after a corporate entity and its leadership that we believe and is has proven to be controlled ultimately by the Chinese government," Warner said of his bill.