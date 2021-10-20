x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tech

Virginia expects $2B in public-private broadband funding

Virginia aims to expand high-speed internet access to more than 250,000 homes and businesses, using federal emergency aid to close the gap in opportunity.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the video above first aired in July 2021.

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to match state investments in broadband connectivity and the state expects more than $2 billion in total broadband funding. 

News outlets report that Virginia aims to expand high-speed internet access to more than 250,000 homes and businesses, using federal emergency aid to close the gap in opportunity. 

Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia has received requests for $943 million in grants to fund 57 projects to expand access to broadband telecommunications. 

The state expects to use $850 million in federal and state budget funds, mostly American Rescue Plan Act aid. 

It would be matched by $1.15 billion in private and local government funds.

Related Articles

In Other News

Earth Tipped Over When Its Magnetic Poles Wandered Millions of Years Ago