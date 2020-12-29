Virginia statewide network experiencing issues; DMV services temporarily offline

Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tweeted that their system was temporarily down.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tweeted that their system was temporarily down.

The post said the outage had to do with "a statewide network outage" of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency.

That agency provides cybersecurity and IT services to many state websites.

On its page, a spokesperson for VITA wrote that they were "investigating reports of outages in some areas of the network," and "working to restore services as soon as possible."

It was initially unclear if any other Virginia government services were affected by the network issues.