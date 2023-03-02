Vehicle crash at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Merchant Lane.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died and a man was seriously hurt in a vehicle crash at the Peninsula Town Center late Wednesday night, the Hampton Police Division said.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Merchant Lane. Police got the call shortly before midnight.

After officers arrived, a man and a woman were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the vehicle drove on Merchant Lane at a fast speed, then lost control and struck a building. Police didn't specify which building was hit.