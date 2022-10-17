1 dead, 1 in the hospital following crash in Chesapeake

Northbound Battlefield Boulevard was closed Monday afternoon as a result of the crash, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Chesapeake Monday, according to police.

Just before 12:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries on Battlefield Boulevard near Gainsborough Square, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Once there, officers learned that a truck was traveling south on Battlefield Boulevard when it crossed over into northbound lanes and hit a full-size SUV almost head-on.

There was one person in each vehicle, and they were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV died at the hospital.