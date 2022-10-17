1 dead, 1 in the hospital following crash in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Chesapeake Monday, according to police.
Just before 12:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries on Battlefield Boulevard near Gainsborough Square, the Chesapeake Police Department said.
Once there, officers learned that a truck was traveling south on Battlefield Boulevard when it crossed over into northbound lanes and hit a full-size SUV almost head-on.
There was one person in each vehicle, and they were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV died at the hospital.
Northbound Battlefield Boulevard was closed and had not reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Monday as CPD was at the scene investigating.