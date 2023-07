The force of the explosion shattered the van's windows and the windows of the car traveling next to it.

HAMPTON, Va. — Interstate-64 westbound near Settlers Landing Road is down to one lane after a car explosion on the highway Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2003 Chevrolet Express van was traveling westbound when its compressed natural gas tank exploded around 4:45 p.m.

The force of the explosion shattered the van's windows and the windows of the car traveling next to it.