13 died in Virginia traffic crashes during Labor Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — 13 people died in 10 Virginia traffic crashes during Labor Day weekend, half of them happening while riding on a motorcycle, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crashes happened between Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and Sept. 4 at midnight, according to VSP's preliminary reports. They were in the City of Virginia Beach and Campbell, Hanover, James City, Montgomery, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Rockbridge, Scott and Wythe counties.

Of the 13 deaths, seven were motorcycle operators and passengers.

“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent, wrote in a news release.

“As demonstrated by the enforcement statistics from the holiday weekend, Virginia’s state troopers were on patrol doing everything we could to prevent crashes and encourage compliance with Virginia traffic laws. As we look to these final months of 2023, I cannot impress enough the importance for all Virginians to take traffic safety seriously and commit to saving lives on our highways.”

During Labor Day weekend last year, 12 people died, and in 2021, 10 people died.

VSP also shared information about DUI arrests, violations of the hands-free law, and other violations.