17-year-old boy killed after Ford Mustang crashes into tree in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash outside of Onancock in Accomack County Monday night, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crash happened on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road. VSP responded shortly after 7:20 p.m. after someone reported a wreck there.

Investigators think Joshua Antonio Vasquez was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang north on Mount Nebo Road fast when he came upon a turn and ran off the road. Vaquez's car crashed into a tree and he died on impact.

Vasquez wasn't wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, and investigators don't know if alcohol was a contributing factor, according to VSP.