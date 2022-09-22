2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News

The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning.

The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared.

A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on Oyster Point Road a little after 7 a.m.

It's not clear what happened to cause the pileup.

The police department is still investigating, and has shut down several lanes of the road near Canon Boulevard to figure out what happened.

The 9:15 a.m. police department memo said these lanes could be closed for a few hours more.