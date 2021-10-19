2 people injured after high-speed chase from Maryland to Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

A pursuit with police started in Maryland and ended in a vehicle crash and fire at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia. Two people were flown to a hospital.

A high-speed police chase that started at least 80 miles away from Hampton Roads left two people hurt early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said it received a call on Oct. 19 to help with a pursuit that had started on Route 13 in Maryland.

Maryland State Police and the Pocomoke Police Department were attempting to stop two wanted individuals who had warrants, Christopher Northcraft, 34, of Brooklyn Park, Maryland, and Brandy Bowman, 35.

Police said the two people were seen speeding in a 2011 Toyota Camry with no headlights on. When the car got to the Virginia state line, a trooper tried to stop them by setting out spike strips, but it didn't work.

The driver, Northcraft, refused to stop the vehicle and continued speeding, reaching at least 120 mph. He was headed southbound on Route 13 when Accomack County Sheriffs began their pursuit.

Officers said when the vehicle got into Northampton County, Virginia State Police began pursuing it. Once the vehicle got to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, tunnel police were then notified.

The Toyota sped through the toll plaza going about 90 mph and continued in the southbound lanes. Tunnel police weren't able to stop the car due to a lane closure for bridge repairs.

To end the 80-mile long pursuit, when the vehicle got to the North Channel high-rise it lost control, hit a curb, spun around and flipped over on its roof.

Police said Northcraft got out of the car from the back window and tried to get Bowman out but she was stuck. He attempted to run off from the scene on foot by going over a guardrail and fell 30-feet to the ground.

Both individuals were flown to Norfolk General Hospital with major non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. State police said Northcraft was combative with rescue workers.

Police said Commonwealth Attorney Jack Thorton responded to the crash and will be working on the ongoing criminal investigation.