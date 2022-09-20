Those making $50K or less could get toll relief at Downtown, Midtown tunnels

Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account.

NORFOLK, Va. — Those making $50,000 a year or less could get toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels connecting Norfolk and Portsmouth next year.

Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account, according to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.

The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.