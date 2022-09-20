Those making $50K or less could get toll relief at Downtown, Midtown tunnels

NORFOLK, Va. — Those making $50,000 a year or less could get toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels connecting Norfolk and Portsmouth next year.
Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account, according to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.
The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
Enrollment in the program starts on Nov. 1, 2022, and the rebates will start as soon as the enrollee links the program code to a valid E-ZPass Virginia transponder.