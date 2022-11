Only one car crashed, but 24-year-old Kevin Cotton was killed, the city said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a crash that took a man's life on Monday.

A spokesperson for the city said the crash happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive.

Only one car crashed, but 24-year-old Kevin Cotton was killed, the city said.

It's not clear when the crash happened, but the road was shut down for about an hour.