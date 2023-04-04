26 people treated at local hospitals after Elizabeth City school bus crash

One child in the bus, who was initially unresponsive, was flown to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Twenty-six people were taken to local hospitals for treatment after a vehicle crash Monday in Elizabeth City involving a school bus.

According to a statement from the city's police department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 17 South and Forest Park Road, which is near Central Elementary School.

The driver of a pickup truck hit Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) bus #204, which was transporting 56 students, according to police, EMS and school officials.

The driver and a passenger of the pickup truck were extricated from the vehicle, which had flipped on its side, and transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center via ambulance. The school bus driver and a student were also taken to the medical center via ambulance.

Twenty-one other children with minor injuries were moved to another city school bus and taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

All patients from the crash taken to Sentara had been treated and released as of Tuesday afternoon, spokesman Dale Gauding said.

The truck driver was charged with running a red light at the intersection and failing to slow down to avoid colliding with another vehicle.