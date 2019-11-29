NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people and multiple dogs were hurt in a multi-car crash on the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel on Thanksgiving Day according to a Newport News Fire Department tweet.

While the tweet from Newport News Fire said five cars were involved, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said the accident only involved three cars.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on the MMMBT, but it has since reopened.

The four people hurt were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening. Animal Control is helping with the dogs.

Police haven't said what caused the crash.

