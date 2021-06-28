74-year-old driver dies after hitting utility pole, fence in Middlesex County

The driver--Gerald E. Carr, of Midlothian--was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving one vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:59 a.m. on Route 33 (that's General Puller Memorial Highway) west of Ball Park Road (or Route 1106).

Spokesperson Shelby Crouch said a 2015 BMW 650 was traveling east when it drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole and a fence.

The driver--Gerald E. Carr, 74, of Midlothian--was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.