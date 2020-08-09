80-year-old Poquoson man dies in Chesapeake accident

x
Police said a medical emergency could have played a factor in the incident.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Poquoson man died in a single-vehicle accident on I-664 in Chesapeake on September 5, according to the Virginia State Police.

A release from the department said around 3:50 p.m. that day, a 2001 GMC Yukon driving south ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Norman Nachbaur, 80, was wearing his seat belt - but he died at the scene, which was just north of the Bowers Hill Interchange.

Police have not said anything else about the crash, but it's still under investigation.

