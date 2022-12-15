Several students, adults involved in school bus crash in Virginia Beach

The crash happened on Indian River Road and South Military Highway, and involved the bus and another vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school bus crash in Virginia Beach left several children and two adults hurt Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on Indian River Road and South Military Highway, and involved the bus and another vehicle. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools said the bus was leaving Woodstock Elementary School.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said no one's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. As a precaution, several students were taken to a hospital to be evaluated and their parents were contacted.