Accomack man dies after car crashes into tree

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for VSP, said Shelton Watson's Ford Escape went off the road while he was driving north on Route 13. He was just north of Baylys Neck Road around 6:20 p.m. when the accident happened.

His car crossed through the road's median and southbound lanes before eventually hitting a tree, Anaya said.

Watson wasn't wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.