After accident, Safety Service Patrol driver pinned to jersey wall near MMMBT

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said Sunday night, someone hit the Ford F250 of a Safety Service Patrol driver who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle, and pinned him against the jersey wall.

The SSP driver, Deonte' R. Mason, is expected to recover.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

Mason was stopped to help a driver about a mile south of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, in the northbound lanes of traffic.

A release from the VSP said Mason got out of his patrol truck, checked to make sure his rear amber lights were on, and was walking back towards the front of the truck and the disabled vehicle, along the jersey wall.

That's when police say a 2016 Cadillac CTS4 hit the SSP truck, pinning Mason against the jersey wall near its front right tire.

The Virginia State police responded, taking Mason to Riverside Regional Hospital.