WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — An accident involving a dump truck and a sedan shut down part of westbound Interstate 64 in York County for Tuesday morning's rush hour.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. at Mile Marker 242, near the Water Country USA exit. State Police said a Volkswagen and a dump truck collided in the median, which caused the dump truck to overturn and block westbound lanes of traffic.

For a time, traffic was shut down in both directions, but eastbound lanes began to reopen about an hour later. Crews are working to remove the dump truck and clear the scene.

Westbound I-64 was completely shut down for several hours, with one lane reopening shortly before 10 a.m.

According to State Police, both drivers suffered major injuries. The driver of the sedan was airlifted to MCV Richmond, while the driver of the dump truck was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

