VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Virginia Beach have closed a road due to an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted the 4800 block of Baxter Road is shut down at this time. Southbound Baxter Road traffic is being turned around at Weller Boulevard.

The female suspect entered a Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road and stabbed the teller and left the scene. Officers responded to the Credit Union and started searching for the suspect.

Officers found the suspect on Baxter Road. According to police, she lunged at an officer with a knife, and an officer discharged their weapon.

The suspect was injured, but officials are not sure if the injury was from the officer's weapon. She is expected to be OK.

4800 block of Baxter Road is closed due to a police incident. Southbound Baxter Rd traffic is being turned around at Weller. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 24, 2018

Reference Baxter Road, expect the closer to last at least 3 hours. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 24, 2018

