VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Virginia Beach have closed a road due to a "police incident" on Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted the 4800 block of Baxter road is shut down at this time. Southbound Baxter Road traffic is being turned around at Weller Boulevard.

There was no immediate word as to what the incident is, nor how long the road is expected to be closed.

4800 block of Baxter Road is closed due to a police incident. Southbound Baxter Rd traffic is being turned around at Weller. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 24, 2018

