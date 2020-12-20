Police on scene of crash involving horse and buggy in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash involving a horse and buggy on Kings Highway and Nansemond Parkway.
A horse, attached to the buggy, was frightened by fireworks and ran into the road around 7:30 Saturday, according to Suffolk Police. Then, a vehicle ran into the carriage.
The driver of the vehicle and a person who was tending to the horse and buggy were hospitalized with minor injuries.
A veterinarian will evaluate the horse. However, police say the animal did not appear to be seriously hurt at the scene.
The vehicle and buggy were heavily damaged.
The accident is under investigation.