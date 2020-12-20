Police on scene of crash involving horse and buggy in Suffolk

Fireworks spooked a horse leading to the accident, authorities say.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash involving a horse and buggy on Kings Highway and Nansemond Parkway.

A horse, attached to the buggy, was frightened by fireworks and ran into the road around 7:30 Saturday, according to Suffolk Police. Then, a vehicle ran into the carriage.

The driver of the vehicle and a person who was tending to the horse and buggy were hospitalized with minor injuries.

A veterinarian will evaluate the horse. However, police say the animal did not appear to be seriously hurt at the scene.

The vehicle and buggy were heavily damaged.