VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Virginia Beach have closed a road due to an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted the 4800 block of Baxter Road is shut down at this time. Southbound Baxter Road traffic is being turned around at Weller Boulevard.

The female suspect 39-year-old Shontrina Fountain entered a Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road and stabbed an employee then left the scene in her vehicle.

The employee at the Credit Union was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A "Be On the Lookout" with Fountain's description and description of her car was broadcast to surrounding officers. An officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it, but Fountain refused to stop.

For the public's safety, the officer attempted a rolling roadblock on Baxter Road and was able to stop the suspect's vehicle. Officers approached the car, and Fountain refused the officer's verbal commands.

An officer deployed their taser at Fountain, but according to police, the results were ineffective. Fountain then quickly exited the car and lunged at an officer with a weapon.

One officer discharged their firearm at Fountain, and she was then taken into custody without further incident.

Fountain was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, but medical personnel at the hospital determined the injury to be more serious, but still non-life threatening.

It's unknown at this time if the injury was a result of the officer discharging a firearm. The officer who discharged their weapon will be placed on administrative duty per the Virginia Beach Police Department's policy.

A three-prong investigation will be conducted by the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, the Department's Office of Internal Affairs, and the Department's Homicide Unit.

Fountain has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding stemming from the incident that occurred at the Navy Federal Credit Union, and one count of Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer stemming from the incident that occurred in the 4800 block of Baxter Road.

Once she is released from the hospital, Fountain will be turned over to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

