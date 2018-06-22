NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A major traffic accident caused a lot of rush hour headaches in downtown Norfolk.
The Interstate 264 west ramp at City Hall Avenue was closed because of the single-vehicle crash involving a large truck. As of 6:30 p.m. crash was all cleared.
Officials said these closures were expected to be in place for hours.
According to Norfolk Police, a truck had been traveling westbound on City Hall Avenue from the I-264 off-ramp. The truck's boom was in the up position and it struck the I-264 overpass.
The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
© 2018 WVEC