NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A major traffic accident caused a lot of rush hour headaches in downtown Norfolk.

The Interstate 264 west ramp at City Hall Avenue was closed because of the single-vehicle crash involving a large truck. As of 6:30 p.m. crash was all cleared.

Crash blocking I-264 WB exit ramp at City Hall Ave is now clear. #update https://t.co/dyOU38ovQy — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) June 22, 2018

Officials said these closures were expected to be in place for hours.

According to Norfolk Police, a truck had been traveling westbound on City Hall Avenue from the I-264 off-ramp. The truck's boom was in the up position and it struck the I-264 overpass.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

#TrafficAlert. City Hall Ave in both directions from from St Paul’s Blvd to I264 and Tidewater Dr. is blocked due to a single vehicle crash. @VSPPIO have closed I264 City Hall exit ramp and I264 entrance ramp at Market St. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/7hW9LBwY9Y — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 22, 2018

