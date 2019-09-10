NORFOLK, Virginia — The eastbound lanes of the Berkeley Bridge were closed to traffic after a malfunction crews were working to repair Wednesday morning.

According to VDOT Hampton Roads, an incident delayed the closure of the bridge following it's regularly scheduled 9 a.m. opening.

Traffic slowed to a crawl for drivers coming from Portsmouth into Norfolk. They were diverted to the Frederick Blvd. exit as crews worked to get the bridge up and running.

All lanes reopened at 10 a.m. and traffic is moving again.