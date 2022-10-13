Teenager seriously hurt after ambulance hits her in Newport News, police say

The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage girl was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon after she was hit by an ambulance in Newport News, according to police.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road. Police responded shortly before 12:15 p.m.

Investigators believe the teenager was crossing Jefferson Avenue when a privately-owned ambulance hit her. The driver, a 33-year-old man, wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene.

Medics took the teenager to a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

No one has been charged in the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

As of 1:20 p.m., Harpersville Road is closed.