Traffic Alert: Part of Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach North End blocked off due to fire nearby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Fire Department said Atlantic Avenue was back open around 4:30 p.m.

A part of Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach's North End is blocked off Wednesday afternoon due to a house fire nearby, police said.

The road closure is at Atlantic Avenue's intersection with 71st Street in both directions. The Virginia Beach Police Department asked people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) said crews responded to a two-story residential fire in the 7100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

Shortly before 3 p.m., firefighters arrived and confirmed that smoke was coming from the second floor of the house. They were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for VBFD said one firefighter was hurt, but his injuries are minor. No people or pets were hurt.

Investigators think the cause of the fire was accidental, stemming from maintenance on a fireplace.