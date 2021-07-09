Dropping your kids off at school? Here's how to avoid traffic

Drivers across the DMV are adapting to the once-again busy roadways.

ARLINGTON, Va. — As students are headed back to class, traffic volume is increasing near school zones in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Uriah Cooper, a parent at Kenmore Middle School, has grown accustomed to getting stuck in the morning drop-off line.

“At the intersection of 50 and Carlin Springs, it’s a nightmare,” Cooper said. “I know there’s crossing guards and stuff, but it doesn’t help very much.”

Kenmore Middle School is just one of three schools off South Carlin Springs Road. Carlin Springs Elementary and Campbell Elementary Schools also contribute to the slow-going traffic.

Frank Bellavia, Arlington Public Schools Director of Communications, recommends getting to school early. The bell rings at 7:50 a.m., so those driving up at 7:40 a.m. or later will likely get caught in the heaviest delays.

“It does get busy in the morning because of the way the lights are timed and the traffic on Carlin Springs,” Bellavia said. ”Because it is a thoroughfare for people to get from one part of Arlington to the other.”

For commuters who are not dropping someone off at school, proper timing could help to avoid a jam.

“We do recommend that you try to travel before say 7:30, or if you can wait until after 8:15 or 8:20 because traffic will subside by then,” said Bellavia.

In Maryland, commuters near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School are seeing more traffic on East-West Highway near Maryland Route 355. Students in Prince George's County head back to classrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 8.