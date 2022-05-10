Bainbridge Boulevard in South Norfolk part of Chesapeake reopens after tidal flooding

The closure was at the intersection with Portlock Road, which is close to Interstate 464.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: City officials said Bainbridge Boulevard has reopened and is passable with caution.

Chesapeake officials said Bainbridge Boulevard in the South Norfolk part of the city was closed due to tidal flooding Tuesday morning.

A coastal flood warning continues to be in effect for most of Hampton Roads due to two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.