CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city.

The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.

The city tweeted about the road closure shortly before 2 p.m.

The city didn't share any details on the fire. There isn't an estimated time of reopening.