Berkley Bridge, nearby ramps in Norfolk to close periodically for film production

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads-up about road closures in downtown Norfolk this weekend.

The Berkley Bridge on Interstate 264 and nearby ramps will close periodically throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening as production crews film for a commercial, according to VDOT.

Motorists driving in that area can expect stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes beginning as early as 3 p.m. to as late as 7 p.m.

VDOT crews and Virginia State Police will close the roads for a series of three brief stoppages.

Here's a list of the road closures:

I-264 in both directions at the Berkley Bridge and approaching the Downtown Tunnel

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from Market Street in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from City Hall Avenue in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 eastbound from W. Berkley Avenue in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 eastbound from I-464 north in Norfolk