Man fatally hit by truck while riding bike in Kill Devil Hills

Adam Alexander Simon, 27, died at the scene, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man riding a bike was hit and killed by a truck driver in Kill Devil Hills Monday night, police said.

William Lee Miller, 59, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan on US Highway 158 northbound when he hit Adam Alexander Simon, 27. It happened around 10:11 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.

Investigators believe that the Dodge Caravan collided with the bicycle with the left front of the vehicle.

Miller stopped and called the police for help.

Lifesaving measures for Simon were unsuccessful. He died at the scene, the department said.