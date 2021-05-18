Bill giving temporary break to young NC drivers finalized

The Senate agreed unanimously Monday to House changes to a bill that would cut the amount of time drivers must hold a learner’s permit before seeking a license.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Young drivers whose attempts to get their North Carolina provisional license were stymied since last year by the COVID-19 pandemic delays would get a break under legislation headed to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Senate agreed unanimously Monday to House changes to a bill that would cut the amount of time drivers must hold a learner’s permit before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised.

That time would be cut from 12 months to six.

This shorter window would only last through the end of the year.