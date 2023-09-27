Both directions of I-64 to experience delays during night work on Mallory Street Bridge

VDOT reminds drivers to be alert while bridge work is underway.

HAMPTON, Va. — Drivers heading either way on Interstate 64 near the Mallory Street Bridge in the coming days should plan on delays, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday night, crews will be doing restoration work on the bridge as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

Slow rolls and full stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes are expected between 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and once again 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction under the bridge.