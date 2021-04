Preliminary investigations pointed to the car cutting off the bus before the crash, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk dispatch.

NORFOLK, Va. — A car and a bus crashed in the Park Place area of Norfolk Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from Norfolk dispatch said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of West 26th Street and Colley Avenue.

Dispatch said nobody had been hurt in the crash.

Preliminary investigations pointed to the car cutting off the bus before the crash, according to the spokesperson.