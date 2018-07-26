NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads Transit has had some challenges in recent months. The transportation company’s buses have missed stops along a number of routes.

13 News Now met up with HRT to find out why they’ve had so many partial cancellations.

HRT spokesman Tom Holden said, "We don't like it, and it's upsetting the customers." He explained the company has missed stops because of a lack of drivers.

"We have a shortage and we have to fill it."

Holden said the shortage is because transportation jobs are challenging to fill. Employees work demanding hours and need specific qualifications, including the ability to drive a bus, a clean driving record, and no criminal record.

"It's not an ordinary job, and that's why we are looking for ways to incentivize people who may not have thought about transit,” said Holden.

Holden said HRT is continuing to offer $1,000 signing bonuses for bus drivers and $2,000 for mechanics.

Holden said there about two dozen immediate bus driver openings. Until those jobs are filled though, current bus drivers like Kelvin White try their best to pick up shifts missed by other employees when they can.

"It (the transportation employee shortage) is going on everywhere nationwide, but we do our best,” said White.

He's been driving HRT buses for five years. "It's actually been a life changer for me," he said.

With this job, White said he’s made a steady income and enjoyed the company benefits along with the work. He’s lost track of how many stops he does in a day, because he covers so much of the Tidewater community.

White is one of 416 drivers who transport 45,000 people around Hampton Roads daily.

"Individuals that come out here, this might be the only time they have peace in their lives,” said White.

Though transportation positions are tough to fill right now, HRT keeps riders up-to-speed with updates about routes on Twitter.

They are also holding job fairs every month, will be starting a program to help people get a commercial driver’s licenses to operate buses in September.

If you are interested in applying, visit HRT's job listings website.

