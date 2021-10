Police are asking people to avoid the area of E. Mercury Blvd. and Woodland Road.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police said they are on the scene of a car accident involving the police division Tuesday night.

Hampton police tweeted around 8:15 p.m. saying the accident is at the intersection of Woodland Road and E. Mercury Blvd.

They said one officer has been injured, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

E. Mercury Blvd. is closed in both directions and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.