VSP: Car fire in Hampton blocks I-64 East near LaSalle Avenue

Street cameras showed several fire trucks and emergency response vehicles there, and a helicopter parked on the road.

HAMPTON, Va. — All lanes of I-64 East in Hampton were closed at LaSalle Avenue Monday afternoon for a car fire.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said two cars crashed a few minutes after 4 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., state troopers were setting up a detour.

Video from Virginia Department of Transportation street cameras showed several firetrucks and emergency response vehicles there, and a helicopter parked on the road. That helicopter has since taken off.

A tweet from VDOT Hampton Roads suggested drivers find a different route to avoid getting stuck in traffic on I-64 during the evening rush hour.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to the accident or if there are any injuries.