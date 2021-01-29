Car-hauling truck overturns in Suffolk, no one hurt

Authorities said traffic was backed up after the car hauler overturned, but nobody was hurt in the single-vehicle accident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Friday afternoon, a car-hauling truck carrying two new pickup trucks and a sedan overturned in Suffolk.

Nobody was hurt, but police said traffic was backed up behind the crash.

Around 4 p.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were still at the scene on Route 58 E, near the Pruden Boulevard exit.

A release from the city said the accident was first called in around 3:08 p.m.

There was only one lane of Route 58 open at 4 p.m., and the on-ramp from Rout 460 East was temporarily closed.

Officials were still looking into what might have caused the truck to overturn.

"Motorists can expect incremental delays and road closures in the affected areas over the next several hours as tow trucks respond and work to upright the vehicle(s) and remove them from the roadway," a city spokesperson wrote.