Two cars stolen from Gloucester identified, involved in police chases Wednesday morning

Both of the cars were stolen from Auto Max in Gloucester in March, and chose to lead law enforcement on chases when identified Wednesday. Two suspects were arrested.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Traffic was backed up in Gloucester Wednesday morning after a police chase ended with a car crash near the base of the Coleman Bridge.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the chase started when deputies tried to stop a car that had been stolen from the county's Auto Max.

A person was arrested related to the chase.

Later that morning, the sheriff's office said a second of the four cars recently reported stolen from Auto Max was also involved in a chase.

Pursuit of the second car lead into York County, where the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office took over the chase. That incident lead to another accident on Route 17, and another arrest.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office had not announced charges yet for either of the drivers of the stolen cars.

Law enforcement is still looking for two other vehicles stolen from the Auto Max in March.