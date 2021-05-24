Car overturns after Chesapeake police pursuit

Police said Timothy Terry was driving north on the Bypass, at top speeds of about 60 miles per hour, when he lost control of his vehicle and it crashed and flipped.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A police pursuit in Chesapeake ended up with a vehicle running off the roadway and overturning Monday morning.

The Chesapeake Police public information officer said the chase started around 9:08 a.m. in the 200 block of Sigh Pine Rd.

Officers had been called there to investigate a "threats report."

Investigators at the scene learned that one of the people involved, 52-year-old Timothy Terry, was wanted out of North Carolina for failing to appear in court.

The spokesperson said before police could arrest Terry, he got in his car and drove away.

Police said Terry was driving north on the Great Bridge Bypass, at top speeds of about 60 miles per hour, when he lost control of the vehicle around the Battlefield Boulevard exit.

His car crashed into the median and flipped. Officials didn't say if he was hurt when this happened.