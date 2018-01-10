VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — All lanes of traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel reopened early Tuesday morning, about 17 hours after a tractor-trailer crashed inside the Thimble Shoal tunnel leading to massive traffic delays and motorists stranded on both sides of the Bay.

In a statement Tuesday, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District said that a toll relief fund will be set up "for travelers who were inconvenienced" by Monday's accident.

The CBBT District said the tractor-trailer was being operated by Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture, the company that is building the new parallel Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel. The vehicle was hauling a piece of construction equipment which struck the tunnel ceiling and then fell into the roadway around 11 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt, but traffic in both directions was completely halted for several hours.

Because it was a vehicle being used on the new tunnel construction, it did not travel through the toll lanes so its height was not checked by the usual system.

Damage caused to the Thimble Tunnel of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on October 1, 2018. A tractor trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the ceiling of the tunnel. The equipment then fell into the roadway.

Around 3:20 p.m. a single lane was reopened to allow alternating north and southbound traffic around the accident scene, but backups of several miles in both directions remained.

Traffic on the bridge-tunnel was again fully closed at 10 p.m. Monday night to allow for the removal of the semi and fallen equipment from the tunnel.

By 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the accident scene was finally cleared and all lanes of traffic once again fully reopened.

All lanes of the CBBT are now open. Thank you for your patience. Safe travels! — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) October 2, 2018

Construction on a parallel tunnel project at Thimble Shoals officially started Oct. 1, 2017, after a groundbreaking ceremony in September, and it is estimated the project will be completed in fall 2022, at a projected cost of nearly $756 million.

When completed, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

