Due to storm, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel closes to traffic

The CBBT has strict rules about when it's safe for people to drive over the 17.6-mile span. High winds limit who can use the bridge.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel closed to travelers around 6:30 p.m. Friday, as wind and rain from the remnants of Ian swept over the area.

The CBBT has strict rules about when it's safe for people to drive over the 17.6-mile span.

Restrictions start kicking in when winds reach 40 miles an hour. Motorcycles, campers, and any kind of truck towing a trailer have to find another route.

At 50 mph winds, it's limited to just cars, pickup trucks and SUVs without any exterior baggage. 

When there are 60 mph + winds, the bridge-tunnel closes.

Bridge-tunnel staff will post on Twitter when the road is safe for drivers again. There was no initial word on when that could be.

